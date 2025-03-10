Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 121.33 ($1.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.60 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of £563.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

