Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.50).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
