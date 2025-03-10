Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.50).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

LON AZN opened at £120.72 ($156.05) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,670 ($125.00) and a 52-week high of £133.88 ($173.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of £114.10. The stock has a market cap of £232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

