Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 297.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 35.02%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

