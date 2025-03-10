Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Hanover Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,170,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 453,180 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after buying an additional 299,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $16.87 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

