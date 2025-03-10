Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 511.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

VCEL opened at $49.56 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 826.14 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $466,200 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

