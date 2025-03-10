Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

