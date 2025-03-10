Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

CF opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

