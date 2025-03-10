Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Leidos by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $139.49 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.22 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

