Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 387.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $520.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.46.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. The trade was a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,882.13. This represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,778 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

