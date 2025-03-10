Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,544 ($19.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,548.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,565.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415 ($18.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.98).

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.25), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($296,029.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($57,728.28). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,058 shares of company stock worth $4,497,310. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

