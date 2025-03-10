STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.71% of STAG Industrial worth $105,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 83,296 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

