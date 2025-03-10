State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 645,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after buying an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 349,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

