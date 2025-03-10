State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,671,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.