State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

