State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 894,383 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,439. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

