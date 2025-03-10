State of Michigan Retirement System Has $543,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.86 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,547,125 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

