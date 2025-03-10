State of Michigan Retirement System Has $636,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.6 %

COLM stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.