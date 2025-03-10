State of Michigan Retirement System Has $686,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

VAL stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

