State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $423,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,869.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,069.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,505.73 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

