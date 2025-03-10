State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 43.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

