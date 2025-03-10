State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 421,199 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,138.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

