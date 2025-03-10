State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vontier by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

VNT stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

