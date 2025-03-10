State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.31 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

