State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.00 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

