State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

