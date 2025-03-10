State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Lear Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE LEA opened at $98.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

