State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 99.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

