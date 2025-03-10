State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 97.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Belden by 27.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

