Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $406,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 64,992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 2,849,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in QXO in the third quarter worth approximately $16,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

