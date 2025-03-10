Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. City State Bank bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

