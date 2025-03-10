Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,340 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,608 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

