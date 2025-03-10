Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 33,705 Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 1,078.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $40.00.

About TCW Flexible Income ETF

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

