Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.