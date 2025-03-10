Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.8 %

MCO opened at $461.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.36%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.77.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

