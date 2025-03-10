Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,567 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR opened at $81.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

