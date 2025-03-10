Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

