Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.