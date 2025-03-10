Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 349 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STT opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

