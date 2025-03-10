Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

