The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $104,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $130.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

