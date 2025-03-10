The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.92 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.