Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $2.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.97.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
