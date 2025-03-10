Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $2.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 724.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 226,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 271.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Traeger by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

