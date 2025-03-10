TruNorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 833.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

