Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UNB opened at $29.00 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

