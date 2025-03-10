US Bancorp DE Acquires New Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

VIST opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.