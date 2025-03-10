US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in APA were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in APA by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.84 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

