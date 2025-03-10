US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 291,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.