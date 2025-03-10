US Bancorp DE Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

