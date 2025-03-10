US Bancorp DE Sells 154 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.18 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

