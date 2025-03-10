US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

